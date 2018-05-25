YEREVAN. – There is no need to hold early parliamentary elections in Armenia, head of RPA parliamentary faction Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters on Friday.

“We should support them [government] while implementing the programs that will ensure the security and development of our country. So, I do not know what is the motive for holding early parliamentary elections,” Baghdasaryan noted.

According to him, the National Assembly can carry out its work in a natural course, without interfering into the Cabinet’s activities.