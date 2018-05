YEREVAN.- Major-General Artak Davtyan has been appointed as the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Armenia's PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I am glad to present the newly appointed chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major-General Artak Davtyan," the Prime Minister wrote.

The President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has already signed the decree appointing Artak Davtyan.