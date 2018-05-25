Australia and the Netherlands hold Russia responsible for the downing of flight MH17 Ukraine in July 2014, Government on Netherlands said in a statement on Friday.

“The Netherlands and Australia hold Russia responsible for its part in the downing of flight MH17. The government took a decision on this matter, on the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok. Our two countries have informed Russia of their decision,” the statement said.

“The downing of flight MH17 caused unimaginable suffering,’ said Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok adding: “The government has always said that the truth surrounding the MH17 disaster had to be brought to light and that justice must be achieved for the victims and their next of kin. The Netherlands has the support of the international community in this respect. On the basis of the JIT’s conclusions, the Netherlands and Australia are now convinced that Russia is responsible for the deployment of the Buk installation that was used to down MH17. The government is now taking the next step by formally holding Russia accountable.’

Russian Defense Ministry, in turn, noted that Russia has supplied Buk Missile to Ukraine since 1991.