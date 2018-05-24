U.S. President Donald Trump has canceled his historic meeting in Singapore with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un next month.

In a letter to North Korean leader Trump said that “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting”.

The summit is canceled “for the good of both parties”, but “to the detriment of the world”, he added.

"You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used," Trump wrote.

Trump also thanked Kim Jong Un for the release of the American prisoners, saying it was “a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated”.

“If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write,” he said.