YEREVAN. – Even though Ishkhan Karapetyan, Head of the State Service for Food Safety (SSFS) of Armenia, has written a letter of resignation, it has not been signed yet, the SSFS press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the government’s Cabinet meeting last week, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had reprimanded Karapetyan for receiving letters from Rosselkhoznadzor (Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation), but he was not aware of that.

In response, the SSFS chief had noted that they receive numerous such letters periodically during the year.