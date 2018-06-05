STEPANAKERT.- The committee on coordination of rallies in Stepanakert has stated that it stops protest actions, Head of Department of the Ombudsman of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan informed.
"Taking into account the agreement with the President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and the call of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the committee announced the termination of the protets. In this situation, this is the right decision, since dialogue and effective communication are in the interests of all parties, "Beglaryan said.