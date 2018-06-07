Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that Iranian nuclear deal has come to an end, despite UK and European allies’ support, Тhe Guardian reported.

The threat of US sanctions for companies that continue to work with Iran was decisive, Israeli Prime Minister said after the meeting with German, French and UK leaders.

According to him, although all three European leaders declared their adherence to the Iranian nuclear deal, the Europeans “have accepted the economic realities” .

“Companies are pulling out of Iran,” Israeli Prime Minister concluded.