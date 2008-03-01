YEREVAN. – I’m saying that the case into March 1 shall be solved.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Thursday told the aforementioned to reporters in parliament. He noted this when asked weather former Presidents Robert Kocharyan or Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned within the framework of this case.

“If it becomes necessary that I be questioned for that, I will be questioned,” the PM said. “[And] if it becomes necessary that Robert Kocharyan be questioned, he will be questioned.”

Pashinyan assured that his view on this matter has not changed.

“I’ve said my viewpoint in that regard,” he said. “Now, the law enforcement agencies shall have a [respective] position.”

Also, Nikol Pashinyan gave surety that there is no political obstacle before the relevant investigations and examinations.

On March 1, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown capital city Yerevan. Eight demonstrators and two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one has yet been brought to account for these deaths.