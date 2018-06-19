YEREVAN. – Charges have been brought against a deputy from the Republican Party of Armenia faction Manvel Grigoryan, his lawyer Arayik Alvandyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Grigoryan is charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as embezzlement on a massive scale.

The court will consider the petition on arrest in the near future.

Earlier Armenia's National Assembly has approved with 77 votes “for” and 3 “against” Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan’s petition to place Grigoryan under arrest.

The decision came after the National Security Service disseminated footage in which food, medicine, and personal hygiene products which Armenia’s schoolchildren and other individuals had sent for military servicemen as assistance were discovered at the summer residence of General Manvel Grigoryan.

Grigoryan was detained a day earlier, and within the framework of the criminal case that was filed into the finding of illegal weapons and ammunition in his summer residence. Subsequently, he was charged with embezzlement too.