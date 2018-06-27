Yerevan municipal council member: Mayor Margaryan wrote letter of resignation

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has written a letter of resignation.

Davit Khazhakyan, head of the “Way Out” (Yelk) faction at the Yerevan Council of Elders, stated the abovementioned.

“The [respective] petition has already been written; it’s just not publicized [yet],” he said. “And I believe several matters are left which need to be clarified as to what will happen after the resignation, so that it will be publicized.”

Khazhakyan added that the mayor’s absence at the previous meeting of the Yerevan municipal council bespoke the aforesaid. Margaryan had not attended this session, and it was said this was due to health issues.