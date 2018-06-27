News
Wednesday
June 27
News
Wednesday
June 27
German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan
German defense company plans business deals with Azerbaijan
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Economics

German defense group Rheinmetall intends is studying business opportunities in Azerbaijan.

The representative of the German company John Taylor and the then Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Yaver Jamalov (Jamalov, died a few days ago - Ed.) signed a declaration “about the future bilateral cooperation,” DW reports quoting the German weekly Stern. The signing took place at the exhibition of defense industry Eurosatory near Paris.

In the declaration of intent, both sides agreed to explore the possibilities for cooperation, Rheinmetall said on June 27.

According to the German concern, the document emphasizes that Rheinmetall will provide services that are not subject to the embargo of the OSCE.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
