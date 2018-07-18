Red Cross launches new program for Syrian Armenians in Armenia

YEREVAN. - From July 2018 to June 2021, the IRIS program—which is implemented under the leadership of the Austrian Red Cross—will contribute to the implementation of the Armenian national policy of ensuring a dignified life for the Syrian Armenians living in Armenia.
Anna Yeghiazaryan, Executive Director of the Armenian Red Cross Society, on Wednesday stated about the aforementioned during the capital city Yerevan launch of a program devoted to increasing the Syrian Armenians’ and locals’ resilience to challenges in Armenia.
Also, Yeghiazaryan thanked the Austrian Red Cross for its assistance.