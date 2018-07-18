News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan remain systemic and widespread
CoE: Torture, impunity and corruption in Azerbaijan remain systemic and widespread
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) has published today reports on six of itsvisits to Azerbaijan – in 2004, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017 – together with the responses of the Azerbaijani Government. Thus, all of the CPT’s reports on its visits to Azerbaijan have now been made public, the report of the Council of Europe reads.

The CPT’s overall impression of the situation in Azerbaijan is that torture and other forms of physical ill-treatment by the police, other law enforcement agencies and the army, corruption in the whole law enforcement system and impunity remain systemic, widespread and endemic. The findings of the 2017 ad hoc visit suggest the existence of a generalised culture of violence among the staff of various law enforcement agencies.

Besides, there is a serious problem of impunity and lack of proper investigation of ill-treatment allegations, as well as and ineffective legal safeguards for detained persons, such as access to a lawyer, notification of custody, access to a doctor, receiving information on rights.
Further, despite legislative reforms and efforts to renovate old and build new prisons, there is an ongoing problem of prison overcrowding, poor material conditions, lack of activities (especially for remand and life-sentenced prisoners), inadequate medical care and insufficient and poorly paid prison staff. These issues make it harder to fight corruption and prevent inter-prisoner violence.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE committee adopts Armenia anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing report
The Council of Europe MONEYVAL committee…
 PACE deputies condemn political persecution in Azerbaijan
Politically motivated prosecutions and imprisonments, allegations of mistreatment, false charges, and even torture against the regime's...
 Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE
Thus, the Committee found that Zmago Jelinсiс Plemeniti received 25 000 euros in July…
Armenia delegation: PACE penalizes 14 ex-MPs for corruption
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe independent investigative body had presented its report on the corruption processes at this organization…
 Venice Commission president: Reasonable time should be allowed to prepare for Armenia snap elections
The actual time varies depending on the specific context and extent of the reforms…
 Armenia delegation to PACE: Intense discussion held at Euronest Parliamentary Assembly
Also, delegations of the Eastern Partnership countries expressed their readiness to support the resolution on accelerating the ratification of the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news