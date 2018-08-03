News
Naira Zohrabyan: Yerevan should have a female mayor finally
Naira Zohrabyan: Yerevan should have a female mayor finally
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – If there is no qualitative change in Yerevan Council of Elderly elections, this will be the crushing blow to the bright revolution, Naira Zohrabyan told reporters on Friday.

“The capital city should finally have a female mayor. It was our political team’s decision. It is a big responsibility for me. I will do my best to meet the expectations of my political team and Yerevan residents,” Naira Zohrabyan said, adding that she will present her program in the near future.

The motto of the party has not been decided yet, but Naira Zohrabyan suggests the following: “My Yerevan, the City to Live in.”

“We must achieve elections without hate and enmity. I would like to have several campaigns together with female candidates to talk about air pollution, for the residents of Yerevan to see that women are not opponents, but supporters and competitors,” Zohrabyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
