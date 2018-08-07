News
Aleppo school to be named in honor of fallen Armenian hero (PHOTOS)
Aleppo school to be named in honor of fallen Armenian hero (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics, Society

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has ordered the country’s authorities to name a school in Aleppo after Krikor Ashnakelian, a fallen Armenian soldier of the Syrian Army, Facebook users have reported.

Also, President Assad and First Lady Asma al-Assad visited Ashnakelian’s family.

Around 60 to 70 thousand Armenians lived in Syria before the start of the bloody civil war in the country. More than half of these Armenians resided in Aleppo, the largest city in Syria, and the rest lived in capital city Damascus as well as in several other towns.
