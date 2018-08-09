Armenia official instructs China company to accelerate North-South Road Corridor construction

YEREVAN. – The Sinohydro company of China, and which carries out road construction along the lines of Armenia’s North-South Road Corridor projects, has been tasked to accelerate the pace of its work.
At his meeting with the management and engineering team of this company, Ashot Hakobyan, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of this work, the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies news service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, arrangement was made to speed up the pace of construction, and the contractor company itself had made this proposal.
The Sinohydro representatives said, however, that the documents of this proposal were still being processed.
In response, Hakobyan stressed that the people expect to see road construction, and instructed to accelerate the processing.