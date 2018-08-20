Korean families divided by war to meet in North Korea

A group of 89 citizens South Koreans are in North Korea meeting relatives they have not seen since the Korean War of 1950-1953, BBC reported.
The majority of participants in the meeting are elderly people aged 80, the oldest of them is 101.
Meetings of relatives will be held Mount Kumgang tourist resort till Wednesday. The decision to hold meetings of separated families was made following the results of North-South Koreans leaders’ summit in April this year.
Since 2000 the two nations have held 20 rounds of reunions but most of the more than 130,000 Southerners who signed up for a reunion since the events began have since died.