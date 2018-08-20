Iran FM: US has addiction to sanctions on Iran

The United States is addicted to applying sanctions against Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday in an interview to CNN.
“I believe there is a disease in the United States and that is the addiction to sanctions,” he told CNN, adding that, “even during the Obama administration the United States put more emphasis on keeping the sanctions it had not lifted rather than implementing its obligation on the sanctions it lifted.”
According to him, Washington does not understand sanctions cannot produce the political outcomes
“We felt that the United States had learned that at least as far as Iran is concerned, sanctions do produce economic hardship but do not produce the political outcomes that they intended them to produce, and I thought that the Americans had learned that lesson. Unfortunately I was wrong,” Iranian Foreign Minister said.
According to the source, during the interview, Zarif appeared to dismiss the possibility of future talks with the Trump administration.
Pressure from the European allies could persuade Trump to change his mind, the FM believes.
“We do not want to revisit that nuclear deal,” he said adding: “We want the United States to implement that nuclear deal. Today the closest US allies are resisting those sanctions. The US basically arm-twisting -- its attempt to put pressure. I don't want to use the term bullying ... [but] that's what it amounts to.”