The European Union does not see the need for amending the nuclear deal with Iran, and remains committed to its implementation, the spokesperson for the EU executive board Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

According to him, the EU position is clear, as they remain fully committed to the Iran nuclear deal as long as Iran, as confirmed 12 times by the International Atomic Energy Agency, RIA Novosti reported.

The EU, together with international partners is working to save the deal.