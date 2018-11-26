ARF Dashnaktsutyun publicizes Armenia early parliament election program

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party has publicized its platform for the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia.

In particular, this program notes that the ARF is a pan-Armenian political force, and that it has its vision for the future, a clear value system derived from the essence of the Armenian people, as well as an organizational structure and an oversight mechanism to carry out its objectives.

Campaign season for the upcoming snap National Assembly (NA) election has gotten underway Monday in Armenia.

The campaign season will conclude on December 7, whereas December 8 is election silence day, and December 9—election day

Eleven political forces—two alliances and nine parties—are running for parliament.

As a result of this election, the NA seats will be distributed proportionally among the political forces that have passed the respective minimum thresholds: 5% for parties, and 7% for alliances.