Bright Armenia: Relations with EU must reach strategic level

YEREVAN. – It was clearly specified, still in the platform of the “Way Out” (Yelk) alliance, that Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was a political mistake which has adversely affected the country’s economy and the ensuring of its security.

Bright Armenia party Chairman Edmon Marukyan, who is also a member of the “Way Out” Faction at the National Assembly, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“But after the revolution [in Armenia], a situation was created when we had power which can speak with its partners as equals,” he added. “That is, this is a legitimate authority, which is very important from the viewpoint of voicing our problems abroad.”

The politician expressed a view that Armenia should resolve all its problems with the EAEU, but stressed that should the respective efforts fail, the Bright Armenia party will return to its former stance in this regard.

The leader of this political force stated that the country now had an alternative: full-fledged cooperation with the European Union (EU), and which had not existed in the past.

“Armenia shall have higher-level relations with the EU, since there is huge untapped potential [in this regard],” he explained. “Moreover, those relations must reach a strategic level.”

But Edmon Marukyan assured that if the new Armenian authorities decide that the country shall continue its membership in the EAEU—even to the detriment of national interests, the Bright Armenia party shall act as an opponent, and demand that appropriate measures be taken toward withdrawing the country from this organization.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.