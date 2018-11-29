News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.05
EUR
547.18
RUB
7.2
Show news feed
Bright Armenia: Relations with EU must reach strategic level
Bright Armenia: Relations with EU must reach strategic level
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It was clearly specified, still in the platform of the “Way Out” (Yelk) alliance, that Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) was a political mistake which has adversely affected the country’s economy and the ensuring of its security.

Bright Armenia party Chairman Edmon Marukyan, who is also a member of the “Way Out” Faction at the National Assembly, told the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“But after the revolution [in Armenia], a situation was created when we had power which can speak with its partners as equals,” he added. “That is, this is a legitimate authority, which is very important from the viewpoint of voicing our problems abroad.”

The politician expressed a view that Armenia should resolve all its problems with the EAEU, but stressed that should the respective efforts fail, the Bright Armenia party will return to its former stance in this regard.

The leader of this political force stated that the country now had an alternative: full-fledged cooperation with the European Union (EU), and which had not existed in the past.

“Armenia shall have higher-level relations with the EU, since there is huge untapped potential [in this regard],” he explained. “Moreover, those relations must reach a strategic level.”

But Edmon Marukyan assured that if the new Armenian authorities decide that the country shall continue its membership in the EAEU—even to the detriment of national interests, the Bright Armenia party shall act as an opponent, and demand that appropriate measures be taken toward withdrawing the country from this organization.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Medvedev: Ratification of agreement on marking of goods in EAEU will be completed by the end of 2018
According to Medvedev, the volume of trade within the EAEU increased by 13.5 - 14% in the first three quarters of 2018...
 Belarus not to support extension of import duties within Eurasian Union
“The issue related to the distribution of import customs duties remains on the agenda...
 Ararat Mirzoyan to replace Pashinyan during Eurasian Union meeting in Minsk
The meeting will take place in Minsk on November 27...
 Russia's Federation Council approves creation of Iran-Eurasian Union free trade zone
The agreement was signed in Astana on May 17, 2018...
 Moldova President to attend EAEU leaders’ summit
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenia acting PM signs decision regarding Eurasian Intergovernmental Council
Guided by the law on the makeup and activities of the government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news