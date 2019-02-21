News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.59
EUR
553.22
RUB
7.41
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia FM visit to US canceled
Newspaper: Armenia FM visit to US canceled
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – According to Hraparak (Square) newspaper’s sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Washington has canceled Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s planned visit to the United States, the paper reported.

“Our source notes that the [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton-[Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan telephonic conversation had a role here, during which Bolton asked whether the decision [of Armenia] to send a [humanitarian] mission to Syria is final and irrevocable, and he received a positive response [from Pashinyan].

“Even though the [Armenian] MFA is trying to smoothen the situation through all channels, especially to get the invitation for Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with [US Secretary of State Mike], so far, in vain.

‘“It’s not ruled that the Armenian side petition for our lobbyists’ help to organize that visit. Our ambassador to Washington, too, is not in a good ‘situation,’ our source said,” Hraparak wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Mansour: US stands ready to continue close cooperation with Armenia government
The economy minister Khachatryan received the chargé d’affaires of the US embassy…
 Armenia President’s question to Joe Biden is at focus of global media attention
They had a short, warm talk at the corridor, on the margins of the Munich Security Conference…
 Armenian FM, member of U.S. Senate Committee highlight protection of ethnic and religious minorities in Middle East
The sides discussed a number of issues of Armenian-U.S. cooperation, highlighting the role of the U.S.-Armenian community...
 American Armenians meet with US Ambassador as she prepares to depart for Yerevan
“We were encouraged by our constructive discussion today with Ambassador Tracy…
 Nikol Pashinyan: Bolton and I did not discuss Karabakh issue
Speaking about his phone conversation with National Security Adviser John Bolton, Pashinyan stressed that the Karabakh issue ...
 Chairman of Armenia's Investigative Committee receives delegation of US Embassy in Armenia
Hayk Grigoryan highly appreciated the cooperation with the US Embassy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos