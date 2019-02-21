Newspaper: Armenia FM visit to US canceled

YEREVAN. – According to Hraparak (Square) newspaper’s sources at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Washington has canceled Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s planned visit to the United States, the paper reported.

“Our source notes that the [US National Security Adviser John] Bolton-[Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan telephonic conversation had a role here, during which Bolton asked whether the decision [of Armenia] to send a [humanitarian] mission to Syria is final and irrevocable, and he received a positive response [from Pashinyan].

“Even though the [Armenian] MFA is trying to smoothen the situation through all channels, especially to get the invitation for Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with [US Secretary of State Mike], so far, in vain.

‘“It’s not ruled that the Armenian side petition for our lobbyists’ help to organize that visit. Our ambassador to Washington, too, is not in a good ‘situation,’ our source said,” Hraparak wrote.