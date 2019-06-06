News
WCIT 2019 was presented to Asian businessmen (PHOTOS)
WCIT 2019 was presented to Asian businessmen (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Based on the invitation of WITSA Chair Yvonne Chiu, UATE President Aleksandr Yesayan presented the preparations of the WCIT 2019 and participation opportunities to the leaders of more than 60 Asian companies. The president of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) has paid a visit to Armenia in March this year with the group of businessmen, during which discussions were also held around the Yerevan conference.

Several topics were discussed at the meeting in Taipei organized for the businessmen: the opportunities for participating in the Digitec 2019 Expo in Yerevan in October, presentation of the country’s IT industries in unified pavilions, the opportunities of listening to the world leaders of the industry.

“We notice a great interest from the Asian companies in the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology to be held in Yerevan. By bringing WCIT 2019 to our country, our main goal was to put Armenia on the IT global map to raise interests of investors and entrepreneurs. Our contacts with businessmen in different countries in recent months proves our hypothesis is actually in process,” noted Alexandr Yessayan, President of the UATE.

WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).
This text available in   Հայերեն
