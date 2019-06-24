Pompeo hopes for resumption of talks between the US and North Korea

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday expressed hope for the resumption of talks between the United States and the North Kore at a working level in the near future.

Accordong to TASS, the chief of American diplomacy told this to reporters.

Asked to comment whether he expects negotiations at the working level to resume at some point in the near future, Pompeo said US have been working to lay the foundations for this since the days of Hanoi.

Earlier this month, Trump said he received a message from Kim Jong-un. The head of the White House thanked the North Korean leader for the letter, calling the message very good and very warm.