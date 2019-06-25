News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.07
EUR
542.91
RUB
7.61
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Archil Talakvadze appointed chair of Georgian Parliament
Archil Talakvadze appointed chair of Georgian Parliament
Region:Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Parliament of Georgia approved Archil Talakavadze’s candidacy from the ruling Georgian Dream party as the chair of the legislative body, Sputnik- Georgia reported.

A total of 94 out of 150 parliamentarians voted unanimously for the leader of the parliamentary majority.

According to him, this post of the Georgian parliament is a big responsibility for him.

Talakavadze became a member of parliament on the results of the 2016 elections.

Talakavadze spent two years as deputy minister of internal affairs of Georgia. From 2012 to 2014, Talakvadze was Deputy Minister for the Execution of Sentences. Earlier, from 2011 to 2012, and also from 2006 to 2007, Talakvadze worked for USAID. In 2007-2009 he worked in the office of the Public Defender of Georgia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Scuffle in Georgian parliament
The opposition demanded to discuss the demands of the participants…
 Georgia to launch shuttle buses from Yerevan for Russians?
Head of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Georgia added that the conducting of additional charter flights to and from Georgia from some other countries is important…
 Saakashvili calls on Tbilisi citizens to continue protests
Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashavili has called on...
 Parliamentary elections in Georgia in 2020 to be held based on proportional system
The electoral system was supposed to change at the parliamentary elections only in 2024…
 Head of Georgian delegation in Assembly on Orthodoxy gives up parliamentary seat
He said peace is much more valuable...
 Georgia parliament speaker resigns amid protests
A massive ant-government action was staged on Thursday evening...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos