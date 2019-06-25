Archil Talakvadze appointed chair of Georgian Parliament

The Parliament of Georgia approved Archil Talakavadze’s candidacy from the ruling Georgian Dream party as the chair of the legislative body, Sputnik- Georgia reported.

A total of 94 out of 150 parliamentarians voted unanimously for the leader of the parliamentary majority.

According to him, this post of the Georgian parliament is a big responsibility for him.

Talakavadze became a member of parliament on the results of the 2016 elections.

Talakavadze spent two years as deputy minister of internal affairs of Georgia. From 2012 to 2014, Talakvadze was Deputy Minister for the Execution of Sentences. Earlier, from 2011 to 2012, and also from 2006 to 2007, Talakvadze worked for USAID. In 2007-2009 he worked in the office of the Public Defender of Georgia.