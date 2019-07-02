Macron urges Iran to ‘immediately’ reduce reserves of low-enriched uranium

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Iran to ‘immediately’ reduce reserves of low-enriched uranium, AP reported.

Earlier, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), after statements sounded from Tehran, confirmed that Iran has exceeded the ceiling of low-enriched uranium reserves of 300 kilograms. Iran has previously said that it does not commit itself to the storage of stocks of low-enriched uranium.

Emmanuel Macron said in a statement Tuesday that he “took note with concern” of Iran’s announcement that it has surpassed the limit of 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of low-enriched uranium laid out in the accord.

Iran announced the termination of a number of items under Iranian nuclear deal on May 8 in terms of enriched uranium and heavy water.