Armenia PM: Not far away is day when phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen generals” will be heard
Armenia PM: Not far away is day when phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen generals” will be heard
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - I believe for the first time today the leader of Armenia used the phrase “Ladies and Gentlemen officers,” at an official event of the Armed Forces of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote this in a Facebook post.

“I’m convinced [that] not far away is the day when the phrase ‘Ladies and Gentlemen generals’ will also be heard,” he added. “Just as the role of women was exceptional during the nonviolent, velvet, people’s revolution of 2018, women will similarly have an exceptional role in crafting a happy, free and powerful Armenia—from armed forces to industry, from an independent judicial system to state governance.”

As reported earlier, PM Pashinyan on Monday attended and addressed—at the Ministry of Defense—the graduation ceremony for this year’s graduates of the military education institutions of Armenia.
Հայերեն
