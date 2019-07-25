Hurghada-Yerevan flight canceled due to Armenia tour operator not paying flight charge

CAIRO. – Some of the about 100 Armenian citizens who have remained in Hurghada due to the cancelation of the Hurghada-Yerevan flight are at the airport, whereas some others are in hotels. Rafayel Movsesyan, a consul of the Embassy of Armenia in Egypt, informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that the Armenian tour operator has not paid the airline that was to conduct this flight, and therefore the flight has been canceled.
In Movsesyan’s words, the plane to conduct this flight belongs to a Greek airline which, if getting paid, is ready to carry out this flight by next morning.
The consul added that the embassy is in constant contact with this airline.
And when asked how the matter of accommodation of these stranded Armenian citizens will be resolved, Rafayel Movsesyan responded as follows: “We are in 24-hour touch with the people; we say we will assist with what is possible. But it should be understood that the embassy doesn’t have a separate budget to cover the hotel expenses of the people.”
The Embassy of Armenia in Egypt had informed that about 100 Armenian citizens were stuck in Hurghada, and due to the cancelation of a flight Thursday from this Egyptian town to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.