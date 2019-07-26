State Revenue Committee: Iran national attempts to smuggle opium into Armenia

YEREVAN. – Inspectors from the Anti-smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia have inspected an Iranian citizen’s luggage at the Agarak checkpoint at the border with Iran.

As a result, the inspectors have discovered 2.665,5 kilograms of an opium-like substance inside two metal parts for machine tools—and with the inscription, “Made in Azerbaijan,” SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The SRC has filed a criminal case into this incident, and this Iranian national has been arrested.

A few days ago, the Anti-smuggling Department inspectors had made a similar discovery in a mail parcel, when another Iranian citizen had attempted to send 2.528 kilograms of an opium-like substance to Canada—and inside similar metal parts.