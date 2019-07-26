News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 26
USD
475.97
EUR
530.33
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.97
EUR
530.33
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
State Revenue Committee: Iran national attempts to smuggle opium into Armenia
State Revenue Committee: Iran national attempts to smuggle opium into Armenia
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Inspectors from the Anti-smuggling Department of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia have inspected an Iranian citizen’s luggage at the Agarak checkpoint at the border with Iran.

As a result, the inspectors have discovered 2.665,5 kilograms of an opium-like substance inside two metal parts for machine tools—and with the inscription, “Made in Azerbaijan,” SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The SRC has filed a criminal case into this incident, and this Iranian national has been arrested.

A few days ago, the Anti-smuggling Department inspectors had made a similar discovery in a mail parcel, when another Iranian citizen had attempted to send 2.528 kilograms of an opium-like substance to Canada—and inside similar metal parts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dispute with leader of Armenian political party ends with gunshots
After a while, with a couple of friends, the citizen...
 One person arrested along lines of criminal case into Armenian soldier’s death
The Investigative Committee of Armenia informed…
 Armenian serviceman tries to kill senior officer, commits suicide
The second garrison investigation unit has...
 Person involved in murder of former Russian ex-soldier arrested in Armenia
Armenian law enforcement authorities arrested an internationally wanted person…
Turkey arrests Armenia citizen suspected of smuggling
Police officers of the Turkish city of...
 Armenia provincial governor’s office inspector apprehended at moment of taking bribe (PHOTOS)
From the social security regional department of the Shirak provincial governor’s office…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos