9 blasts occur in Afghanistan ahead of presidential election
9 blasts occur in Afghanistan ahead of presidential election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Nine explosions occurred on Saturday night in eastern Afghanistan, TASS reported referring to 1TV.

Incidents occurred in Nangarhar province. One person was killed, seven more were injured as a result of the explosions.

The fourth presidential election is held in Afghanistan on Saturday in Afghanistan after the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001. The election process takes place in the face of constant security threats from the radicals. Representatives of the Taliban, who do not recognize the legitimacy of the Afghan government, on the eve of the elections announced their intention to disrupt the vote and urged citizens not to go to polling stations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
