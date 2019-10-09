President of WCIT 2019 organizing committee on the congress

The guests of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) are very positive, and some have even reached some agreements with Armenian companies. This is what President of the WCIT 2019 Organizing Committee Aleksandr Yesayan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today as he summed up the congress.

“The visitors and I were very busy during the congress. Today most of the participants and I discussed whether the visitors had had time to see Yerevan, and many said they hadn’t had time because the discussions were so interesting that they spent their days at the complex, and I think this is very important. Our major expectation was to create an interesting environment so that they would say good things about Armenia and the Armenians and talk about the high-level discussions after their return to their respective countries,” he said.

Alexandr Yesayan really liked the Art panel discussion. “I didn’t have a lot of time to participate in certain panel discussions, but I really liked the Art panel during which I learned what role artificial intelligence has in the art market and how art is transformed into a market,” he said.

Talking about the funds spent for the congress, Yesayan said the congress was supported by the sponsors and the Armenian government and that the main supporters are Google, PicsArt, the AGBU and the city of Moscow.

The president of the WCIT 2019 organizing committee is glad that the resonance of the congress was rather high not only in the Armenian media, but also foreign media.

However, Yesayan complained that Armenia wasn’t able to receive any information from India (the former country that hosted WCIT in 2018) in terms of organization, but stressed the fact that the next congress will be held in Malaysia and that Armenia will support Malaysia by transmitting information about how to organize the congress.