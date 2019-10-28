His Holiness Karekin II receives delegation led by Swiss Bible Society General Secretary

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received the delegation led by General Secretary of the Swiss Bible Society Eva Tommy at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The delegation was accompanied by General Secretary of the Bible Society of Armenia, Archbishop Yeznik Petrosyan and Programs Director of the Society Arshavir Gabujian.
During the meeting, Archbishop Yeznik presented the goals of the delegation’s visit to Armenia and the effective cooperation between the two organizations and particularly mentioned that the guests have visited various shrines in Armenia and will be taking part in the presentation of the third DVD of the Bible translated into sign language.
Afterwards, His Holiness greeted the General Secretary and congratulated her on the 20th anniversary of holding the office, and in her turn, Mrs. Tommy expressed her joy for the partnership with the Bible Society of Armenia.
Attaching importance to the role and mission of the Bible Societies, the Supreme Patriarch welcomed the close partnership between the Bible Societies of Armenia and Switzerland. He also expressed appreciation to the United Bible Societies for the support that they provide to the Bible Society of Armenia.