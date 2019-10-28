News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
His Holiness Karekin II receives delegation led by Swiss Bible Society General Secretary
His Holiness Karekin II receives delegation led by Swiss Bible Society General Secretary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today received the delegation led by General Secretary of the Swiss Bible Society Eva Tommy at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. The delegation was accompanied by General Secretary of the Bible Society of Armenia, Archbishop Yeznik Petrosyan and Programs Director of the Society Arshavir Gabujian.

During the meeting, Archbishop Yeznik presented the goals of the delegation’s visit to Armenia and the effective cooperation between the two organizations and particularly mentioned that the guests have visited various shrines in Armenia and will be taking part in the presentation of the third DVD of the Bible translated into sign language.

Afterwards, His Holiness greeted the General Secretary and congratulated her on the 20th anniversary of holding the office, and in her turn, Mrs. Tommy expressed her joy for the partnership with the Bible Society of Armenia.

Attaching importance to the role and mission of the Bible Societies, the Supreme Patriarch welcomed the close partnership between the Bible Societies of Armenia and Switzerland. He also expressed appreciation to the United Bible Societies for the support that they provide to the Bible Society of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Locum Tenens of Armenian Apostolic Church of Constantinople to arrive in Armenia
Locum Tenens of the Patriarchate of Constantinople of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Sahak Mashalian...
 Catholicos of All Armenians to pay pontifical visit to Switzerland
His Holiness will also officiate the ceremonies dedicated to...
 His Holiness Karekin II receives Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation representatives
His Holiness gave his blessings and highly appreciated the...
 Catholicos of All Armenians elected Religions for Peace international coalition Honorary President
At its 10th World Assembly in Lindau, Germany…
 His Holiness Karekin II receives US Congressman Frank Pallone
Welcoming Mr. Frank Pallone’s subsequent visit to the...
 Armenian community of Singapore to have pastor soon (PHOTOS)
The Catholicos of All Armenians hosted the Prime Minister of Singapore...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos