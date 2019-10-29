Armenia official to Prince of Romania: Romania can become gateway for cooperation with EU for us

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia, Arayik Harutyunyan, received today a delegation led by Prince Radu of Romania.
The Minister noted that the visit of the prince would be an additional impetus for the development of Armenian-Romanian relations, the ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Romanian prince emphasized that education and culture are the main factors driving society. The prince spoke about the significant role of the Armenian community in Romania, stressing that there are historical commonalities between our countries, which can further strengthen cooperation in different fields.
Minister Harutyunyan thanked for declaring October 12 as Armenian Language, Alphabet and Culture Day in Romania, and underlined that reforming the educational system is a priority for Armenia on the path to a high technology economy, and the Ministry of is ready to cooperate in all areas that will serve that purpose. The minister also noted that Romania could become one of the gates for Armenia toward close cooperation with the European Union.
Prince Radu noted that students studying abroad are the unique ambassadors of their country, and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation in the field of higher education and science.
He stressed that the strengthening of educational and cultural ties will inevitably lead to the development of economic cooperation.