News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.59
EUR
532.11
RUB
7.45
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
NATO drills being held in Lithuania
NATO drills being held in Lithuania
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Large-scale maneuvers of Gelezinis Vilkas 2019 - II with the participation of about 4 thousand troops from 11 NATO member states and over 1 thousand units of military equipment began on Monday in Lithuania, TASS reported.

The purpose of the maneuvers is to develop the interaction of the forces and means for the effective planning and implementation of combat missions, said the command of the Lithuanian Army.

The military personnel of Belgium, UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, the US, Czech Republic and Estonia take part in maneuvers. Some of them are part of the forward-based NATO combined battalion stationed in Lithuania.

The drills will take place at the Lithuanian Army training ground, where the US Armed Forces battalion arrived  in October, which included about 500 troops, 30 Abrams tanks and 25 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Other military equipment from places of permanent deployment to the training area will be followed by civilian freeways accompanied by military police. The main part of the drills will last until November 18.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German defense minister offers NATO to create safety zone in Syria
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that the safety zone will need Russia...
 Armenian defense minister meets with NATO Deputy Secretary General
The sides discussed issues related to Armenia-NATO cooperation...
 Pentagon head: Turkey should work in Syria with NATO, not Russia
Turkey is heading in the wrong strategic direction, he said adding it should look more towards NATO and less towards Russia…
NATO urges to expand military aid to Ukraine
The issue of support for Ukraine will be considered in the next two days at a meeting of defense ministers…
 US Senate ratifies North Macedonia admission to NATO
In February, the country changed its name from "Macedonia" to "North Macedonia"…
 Pentagon chief says Turkey should be held accountable for war crimes against Kurds in Syria
United States didn't sign up to fight a war to defend the Kurds against ally...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos