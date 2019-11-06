News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Memorandum signed between Matenadaran, Georgian National Center of Manuscripts
Memorandum signed between Matenadaran, Georgian National Center of Manuscripts
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

A memorandum of cooperation was signed Wednesday between the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts and the Georgian National Center off Manuscripts.

The signing will contribute to the strengthening and development of relations between institutions and the holding of joint scientific, educational and cultural events.

The sides agreed to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of exchange of information and experience, to maintain long-term partnerships.

The memorandum was signed by the Matenadaran director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan and Georgian National Center of Manuscripts director Zaal Abashidze.

The event was attended by the Georgian ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze, as well as specialists from two countries.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Matenadaran director: Over 300 Armenian manuscripts stored in Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts
The signing of the Memorandum will allow to intensify these works…
 Armenian defense minister meets with Georgian counterpart
The defense ministers of both countries attached importance to...
 Armenian Defense Minister is in Georgia
He participated in the annual international forum on defense and security in Batumi…
 Georgia Armenians thank US House of Representatives for passing Genocide resolution (VIDEO)
They held a rally of gratitude in front of the US Embassy in Tbilisi…
 Delegates of Georgian Ministry of Defense visit Armenia (PHOTO)
During the visit, the Georgian delegation paid visits to...
 Avinyan to Georgian FM: Dynamics of Armenian-Georgian relations’ development is positive
Tigran Avinyan, in turn, congratulated Georgia on organizing a successful conference…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos