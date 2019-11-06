Memorandum signed between Matenadaran, Georgian National Center of Manuscripts

A memorandum of cooperation was signed Wednesday between the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts and the Georgian National Center off Manuscripts.

The signing will contribute to the strengthening and development of relations between institutions and the holding of joint scientific, educational and cultural events.

The sides agreed to develop comprehensive cooperation in the field of exchange of information and experience, to maintain long-term partnerships.

The memorandum was signed by the Matenadaran director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan and Georgian National Center of Manuscripts director Zaal Abashidze.

The event was attended by the Georgian ambassador to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze, as well as specialists from two countries.