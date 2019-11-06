News
Matenadaran director: Over 300 Armenian manuscripts stored in Georgian National Centre of Manuscripts
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Society

The Georgian National Center for Manuscripts has over 300 Armenian manuscripts that need to be studied and published, said Matenadaran director Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan.

His remarks came during the singing ceremony Wednesday between the Matenadaran Institute of Ancient Manuscripts and the Georgian National Center off Manuscripts.

According to him, there are only 40 Georgian manuscripts in Matenadaran.

The signing of the Memorandum will allow to intensify these works, given that the manuscript is one of the most important values of the Middle Ages for the two peoples, he noted.

Georgian National Center of Manuscripts director Zaal Abashidze, in his turn, added that the signing of the memorandum is of great importance in the relations between Armenia and Georgia in the field of science and culture.

He noted that one of the strongest Armenian schools in the USSR was in Georgia.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Armenia Georgy that the signing of the Memorandum would be a good opportunity to deepen cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
