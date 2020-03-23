Karabakh's Bako Sahakyan congratulates Abkhazia's President-elect

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan today sent a congratulatory message to President-elect of the Republic of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, as reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of the Republic of Artsakh.
The congratulatory message reads as follows:
“On behalf of the people and authorities of the Republic of Artsakh and myself, I extend my most heartfelt congratulations to You on the victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Abkhazia.
Your past, knowledge and experience of a state and political figure will undoubtedly serve for further comprehensive development of Abkhazia and strengthening of its state sovereignty.
The fraternal relations with Abkhazia, based on the traditions of friendship and close cooperation, are highly appreciated in Artsakh. I am confident that the ties between our countries and people will grow deeper and expand further on.
I once again congratulate you, respected Mr. Bzhania, on being elected to the high and responsible post of head of state, wishing welfare and success in all your endeavors for the peace and prosperity of Abkhazia.”