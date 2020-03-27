Artsakh presidential candidate canceling pre-election meetings

The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilyan and the New Artsakh Alliance have issued a joint statement stating that they are canceling all the meetings of their election campaign.
The statement reads as follows:
“Dear compatriots, due to the growing risk of the novel coronavirus, today we are canceling all public meetings scheduled to be held as part of the pre-election campaign. Once again, we state that Artsakh is in a common environment for security, and so the logic and tactic for the fight against the pandemic must be common and identical.
The pre-election headquarters of presidential candidate of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilyan and the New Artsakh Alliance will provide information about the future actions on a regular basis. We call on citizens to strictly follow the rules of hygiene and listen to the calls of the relevant authorities.”