571 COVID-19 cases in Armenia and 4 deaths, update on Artsakh elections, 01.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of top news as of 01.04.2020:
· Armenia has already confirmed 571 new cases. According to the latest data, 31 people have recovered. The death toll has reached four in Armenia [UPDATED].
In the meantime, deputy PM Tigran Avinyan has made a new decision on the restrictions in Armenia amid the pandemic. Thus the free movement of population is restricted between the provinces of Armenia as well between the provinces and capital city Yerevan. Special checkpoints shall be put in place to monitor the movement of persons and vehicles. The decision has entered into force on April 1, and it shall remain in force until April 12.
By the way, yesterday the Armenian parliament adopted the draft amendments to the law on the medical care of the population. The legislative initiative provides for a ban on autopsy on patients who die from COVID-19.
· Over 877,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally.
The death toll has exceeded 43 thousand. And the number of recovered is more than 185 thousand. According to worldometers.info, COVID-19 is affecting 203 countries and territories globally and two international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Japan, and the Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise ship.
· The first round of president’s elections in Artsakh has ended.
The total number of voters at elections was 104,348, whereas the voter turnout was 76,728, said Srbuhi Arzumanyan, chair of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission. According to her, a second round of the presidential elections will take place on April 14.
As per the preliminary results, the votes of the top 3 candidates were distributed as follows: Arayik Harutyunyan - 49.26%, Masis Mayilian -26.4%, and Vitali Balasanyan - 14.7%.
What comes to parliament’s elections, according to the complete preliminary results, five political teams have won seats in the Artsakh new parliament. According to Arzumanyan, the voter turnout was 73.5 %. These teams are Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party bloc - 40.4%, United Homeland party - 23.63%, Justice Party of Artsakh- 7.9 %, ARF -6.4%, and Democratic Party of Artsakh - 5.81%.
· Gazprom Armenia CJSC has issued a statement with respect to petitioning to the Public Services Regulatory Commission with a request to set new natural gas tariffs or revising them. Gazprom Armenia intends to increase the price of natural gas for the country’s consumers by 36% from July 1.
· The American dollar’s exchange rate against the Armenian dram comprised AMD 504.96/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.49 from Tuesday, CBA reported.