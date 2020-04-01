Presidential runoff to be held in Karabakh

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Central Electoral Commission has officially announced the complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Accordingly, none of the candidates garnered more than 50 percent of the votes, so a second round shall take place on April 14.

As per the preliminary results, the votes of the top three candidates were distributed as follows: Arayik Harutyunyan - 36,076 votes (49.26%), Masis Mayilian - 19,360 votes (26.4%), and Vitali Balasanyan - 10,755 votes (14.7%).