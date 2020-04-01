News
Compulsory self-insulation of persons is set in Armenia
Compulsory self-insulation of persons is set in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Deputy prime minister and commandant of the current state of emergency Tigran Avinyan has made a new decision on the restrictions in Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus in the country.

The new decision, published on the official website of the government, states that the right to free movement of people is hereby restricted in Armenia, and mandatory self-isolation of persons is set either in their permanent residence or at any other place of their choice, to prevent limit direct contact with other persons and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Free movement of population is restricted between the provinces of Armenia as well between the provinces and capital city Yerevan.

Special checkpoints shall be put in place to monitor the movement of persons and vehicles.

The decision has entered into force on April 1, and it shall remain in force until April 12.
