5 political forces to be represented in new parliament of Artsakh

According to the complete preliminary results of Tuesday’s parliamentary elections, 5 political teams have won seats in the new National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Srbuhi Arzumanyan, Chairperson of the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission, stated at a news conference Wednesday that the total number of voters was 104,350, whereas 76,712 voters had actually cast their ballots Tuesday, and this means that the voter turnout was 73.5 percent.

The political forces have passed the 5% threshold parties, and those that have passed the 7% threshold for blocs are considered elected to the National Assembly.

Accordingly, these 5 political teams will be represented in the new parliament of Artsakh. Free Homeland Party-United Civil Alliance Party bloc (Arayik Harutyunyan) - 29,688 votes (40.4%), United Homeland party (Samvel Babayan) - 17,365 votes (23.63%), Justice Party of Artsakh (Vitali Balasanyan) - 5,865 votes (7.9 %), ARF - 4,717 votes (6.4%), and Democratic Party of Artsakh (Ashot Ghoulyan) - 4,269 votes (5.81%).