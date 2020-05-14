Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge congratulates Venice Commission chief

YEREVAN. – President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, congratulated the President of the Venice Commission, Gianni Buquicchio, and other members of the Commission on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Commission, wishing further effective activity, emphasizing the Commission's important role in protecting and guaranteeing the values that are at the core of the European family. We learn about this from the Facebook page of the Constitutional Court.
In response, Buquicchio, among other things, expressed confidence that the effective cooperation between the two institutions will be continued.