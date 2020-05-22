News
Armenia parliament committee to convene special session on event that received wide reaction in recent days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – By the decision of Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) MP and chair of the Standing Committee on Science, Education, Culture, Diaspora, Youth and Sport (SECDYS), a special sitting of the committee will be convened on May 25.

In this regard, Hayarpetyan wrote on his Facebook page as follows: "The reason for this decision is the events that have received a wide reaction in recent days, in particular, the resignation of Smbat Gogyan, Chairman of the Higher Qualification Committee [(HQC)], as well as his statement disseminated on May 14, according to which one of the reasons for his resignation is that there are obvious translations and copying in the doctoral dissertation of the acting rector of the Armenian State University of Economics, but, according to the above-mentioned claim, the acting rector still holds her office through the relevant ties and backing.

I consider it necessary to note that, in addition to the MPs, HQC chairman Smbat Gogyan, and RA Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Grisha Tamrazyan will also be present at the sitting of the NA SECDYS committee."
