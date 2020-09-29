MOD spokesperson: Azerbaijan fired on military unit in Armenia’s Vardenis

The Azerbaijani army opened fire on the Vardenis military unit of Armenia’s Armed Forces, as well as used air power in the direction of the positions. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, wrote about this on her Facebook page.
"This action of the adversary was preceded by the disinformation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia allegedly shelled—from the Vardenis region—into the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan. Thus, in fact, the adversary has attempted to prepare the ground to substantiate its further actions.
"Wait for a harsh response,” Stepanyan added.