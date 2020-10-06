News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia MOD representative on Iranian defense minister's statement
Armenia MOD representative on Iranian defense minister's statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran doesn’t just make statements. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s press conference, touching upon the statement of Iran’s defense minister, who stated that if the projectiles of the conflicting sides continue to fall into the territory of Iran by mistake, additional measures will definitely be taken.

“We have heard the statements of the political and military leadership of Iran several times. We see that Iran is, in essence, taking certain actions, and those actions aren’t limited to statements,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD on Azerbaijan's statement that Armenian units allegedly tried to hit Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline
On September 27, the Armed Forces of...
 Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker to Azerbaijanis: Baku hasn't achieved any military success
Addressing the Armenian Diaspora, Simonyan...
 Karabakh's Shushi after shelling (PHOTOS)
Photolure has released photos showing the...
 Armenia PM's wife posts video of Pashinyan's visit to Artsakh on Facebook page
When my husband, the...
 Raab: Result of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be the strengthening of Russia-Turkey relations
Speaking in the UK Parliament Foreign Affairs...
 Karabakh Defense Ministry releases new video showing deceased Azerbaijani servicemen
The video also shows Armenian...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos