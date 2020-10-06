Armenia MOD representative on Iranian defense minister's statement

Iran doesn’t just make statements. This is what representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during today’s press conference, touching upon the statement of Iran’s defense minister, who stated that if the projectiles of the conflicting sides continue to fall into the territory of Iran by mistake, additional measures will definitely be taken.
“We have heard the statements of the political and military leadership of Iran several times. We see that Iran is, in essence, taking certain actions, and those actions aren’t limited to statements,” he said.