Greece pushing for sanctions against Turkey

The European Union is expected to approve sanctions against Turkey at the Leaders' Summit this week, the Greek City Times reports.

The EU is likely to impose punitive measures, despite the differences between Germany and France, but it is expected that the sanctions will not be tough, Greek MEPs Eliza Vozemberg and Stelios Kouloglou noted. Eliza Vozemberg said there is an intensive dialogue between the anti-sanctions bloc led by Germany and the countries led by France that want Turkey to be punished. Something will happen, maybe not what we expect, as in it will not be strong sanctions enough to force President Erdogan to change his policy. However, there will be some conviction, she added. Vozemberg noted no one in the EU is convinced by Erdogan's concessions prior to the summit.

Stelios Kouloglou said the sanctions approved by the EU will not harm Turkey financially. There are strong countries like Germany that do not want this because of close economic relations with Turkey and the refugee problem, he added. It is difficult to predict the scale of the sanctions that will be imposed on Turkey, but Turkey's criminal behavior in the eastern Mediterranean is reprehensible, he mentioned.