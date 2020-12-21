News
Russia MFA: There shouldn't be mercenaries from Middle East in Nagorno-Karabakh
Russia MFA: There shouldn't be mercenaries from Middle East in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The presence of militants from the Middle East during the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh is a recorded fact, and it has been confirmed not only by us. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Oleg Siromolotov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, there were nearly 2,000 mercenaries. “Russia had initially expressed concern when there were radical jihadist mercenaries in Nagorno-Karabakh. Our position on them remains unchanged, that is, they shouldn’t be there.”
