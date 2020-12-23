News
Bright Armenia Party leader: It is necessary to engage Diaspora in solution of national issues
Bright Armenia Party leader: It is necessary to engage Diaspora in solution of national issues
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Another point needs to be changed in Armenia—in connection with the Armenian diaspora involvement the solution of national issues. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction, said this at a press conference Wednesday.

According to him, when recently attacking Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan first received the support and assistance of its "big brother," Turkey, whereas for many years in Armenia, everything has been done to limit the role of the Armenian diaspora in the country's politics.

"It is necessary to open the 'windows' and 'doors' for the representatives of the Diaspora. Having a second passport, they do not have the opportunity to hold ministerial positions [in Armenia]. It is necessary to give them such an opportunity for the inflow of ‘fresh air,’" Marukyan explained, adding that without it, it is impossible to overcome the challenges facing Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
