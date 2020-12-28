News
Deputy PM: 4 Armenian POWs return to Armenia, their relatives have been informed
Deputy PM: 4 Armenian POWs return to Armenia, their relatives have been informed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Four Armenian prisoners of war have returned to Armenia through the mediation of the Russian Federation and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Their relatives have already been informed about their return, and the prisoners of war are currently under doctors’ supervision and will receive necessary medical and moral-psychological support.

The process of exchange of prisoners of war will be ongoing.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
